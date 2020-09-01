NEW ORLEANS — With a goatee, long black wig, facial prosthetics and heavy makeup, Drew Brees looked nothing like himself.

"It's actually even better than I thought it was gonna be. How did I just become Matthew McConaughey?" Brees laughed into a hotel room mirror.

Last spring, one of the most recognizable faces in New Orleans prepared to go undercover for season nine of Undercover Boss. He walked into Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar, just steps from the Superdome, to tackle dish washing.

He worked undercover alongside his employee, Anderson, learning how to wash dishes and even dropping a few in the process.

"A slippery plate is a little more difficult than a slippery football," he joked on the show.

Wednesday night at that very Walk-Ons, fans and employees got to to see the episode for the first time.

"Originally, they said it was going to be a series for Netflix with the BBC talking about jobs coming overseas, or into the service industry, for people losing it to technology," said service manager Blake Hymel, who was working while the crew filmed. "But you could tell something was a little fishy about it."

Waitress and bartender Angela Tran came in to grab drinks with her family and watch herself on the show.

"You know what, love it. I love watching Drew Brees and I love my coworkers," Tran said.

Staff admits though, they were a little skeptical when Brees came in for filming.

"Based on the way he was built and the facial structure, you look at him, and you're like 'dude, there's no way you're a dishwasher. What, were you lifting trucks before you came in?'" joked Hymel.

CBS

RELATED: Drew Brees to debut in 'Undercover Boss' season premiere

RELATED: Mouton: Window not closed yet on Saints, Brees

Brees did alright in the kitchen, if you ask those who keep Walk-On's running. But for his last trick, Brees let Anderson in on his secret, ripping off his wig and then peeling away the mask that hid his identity.

"My name is not Chris," Brees said to Anderson. "I am actually -- I'm Drew Brees. And I just want to tell you how much I appreciate and admire who you are and what you stand for."

We won't spoil the ending for those who have yet to watch the episode, but Anderson gets a special surprise from Brees that has the potential to change his life.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.