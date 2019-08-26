NEW ORLEANS — Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, LSU Baseball and many more took to Twitter Sunday to congratulate the local Eastbank All-Stars on the Little League World Series win.

"Congratulations to the River Ridge Little League team for being World Series champions. What an incredible accomplishment. So proud of you!" Brees posted, after the boys defeated their international opponent Curaçao 8-0 to earn Louisiana's first LLWW title.

Can't see the posts? Click here

RELATED: River Ridge team wins state's first Little League World Series title with victory over Curaçao

The Saints also extended their congratulations to the River Ridge team, who fought their way back after losing their first game in the World Series with five consecutive wins to get to into the title game.

Other local sports teams like UNO, Tulane baseball also extended their congratulations.

Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise told the teams congratulations, and was answered by President Donald Trump when he suggested they should get a visit to the White House.

RELATED: President Trump invites River Ridge baseball team to White House after Little League World Series win

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also extended her congratulations.