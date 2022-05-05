Driver charged in crash that killed unbuckled passenger

Mark Dyer Jr. had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit, and his charges include six counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on Thursday, on charges related to a fatal crash that killed 20-year-old Emily Ledet.

Toxicology samples were collected at the time of the crash, and reveal Dyer had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.

On May 1 Louisiana State Troopers were notified of a two car crash on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection of Ridgefield Road.

Investigators say the incident happened when Dyer of Thibodaux was traveling south on Ridgefield Road at the same tome Reginald Ward of Terrytown was traveling east. The two collided when Dyer failed to yield at a stop sign, which caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway.

Dyer was booked into Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, and is charged with vehicular homicide, six counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, a DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, establishing of speed zones, and safety belt use.