NEW ORLEANS -- The driver who plowed into a crowd watching the Endymion parade in 2017 will be released from jail after serving less than half his sentence.

Nielson Rizzuto will be released from prison on July 20 after serving just about 17 months of his 5-year sentence.

Judge Benedict Willard sentenced Rizzuto to five years in prison on Jan. 12, 2018. One year was suspended and Rizzuto received credit for the 11 months he’d already spent in jail since the crash.

Rizzuto pleaded guilty to all felony charges in the crash that injured more than 30 people as they watched the Endymion parade pass. Authorities say his blood alcohol level registered at .232 at the time, almost three times the legal limit in Louisiana.

On his release, Rizzuto will serve one year of probation and attend Alcoholic Anonymous as well as Mothers Against Drunk Driving meetings.

Survivors of the crash have been recovering and healing from their mental trauma.

"It could be one little thing that can trigger it," crash survivor Faye Betrand said.

Bertrand was in a white car that Neil Rizzuto hit before he hit another truck and came to a stop. She tells us, she has post-traumatic stress disorder from the incident, and still feels the pain.

Another survivor Allison Reinhardt feels the pain too. She suffered a broken arm and punctured lung.

"I didn't even realize that I was stuck on the grill looking like I didn't hear anything," Reinhardt said.

Both Reinhardt and Betrand testified against Rizzuto.

"I'm baffled, I started get texts from one of the other victims," Betrand said.

According to the prison where he's being held, Rizzuto is expected to be released July 20. Eyewitness News researched and found out that if an inmate has a clean disciplinary record behind bars, Louisiana's "good time parole" rules allow the inmate to be released after serving half of their sentence.

The New Orleans DA explained, "When you combine this judge's leniency with the accelerated release dates implemented last year in Louisiana's Criminal Justice Reinvestment Initiative, this result becomes possible."

"I've been trying to contact the victim's advocate group,” Bertrand said.

Bertrand doesn't believe this is right. While Reinhardt isn't surprised, because she doesn't have much faith in the prison system.

"Maybe he should join the MADD organization or maybe he should help me in trying to rally support to change policies and laws in the state," she said.

Reinhardt also thinks insurance laws have to change to protect victims better, especially when it comes to the state requirement, of 15/30, that is $15,000 for bodily harm, and $30,000 for total injury.

"It is legal to give out that $30,000 to first come first serve," she said.

That means only a few people, in this case, would have received insurance payouts. And neither Bertrand nor Reinhardt say they received any. So at this point, Bertrand feels, an early release feels like adding insult to injury.

Immediately after Rizzuto’s sentencing, victims from the crash spoke with Eyewitness News, saying they didn’t think the sentence was harsh enough to begin with.

"Every day that I wake up, I wake up in pain. I can't live a normal life still, you know. I have to urinate inside a plastic bag and I have to live with it every single day," said survivor Mario Basantes, 38 of New York. Basantes, whose pelvis was crushed on both sides in the crash.

"It was pretty minimal compared to our injuries and the number of people whose lives were impacted," said Allison Smith Mitchell who was injured along with her husband Fernando.

