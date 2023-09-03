Driver killed in two-car crash in St. John the Baptist Parish, LSP reports

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Terrence Stewart of Gibson.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in St. John the Baptist Parish over the Labor Day weekend.

LSP says shortly before 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating the fatal crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 3213 about 2 miles north of Louisiana Highway 3127.

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Terrence Stewart of Gibson.

LSP says according to the investigation, a 2018 Nissan Maxima, driven by Stewart, was traveling south on LA Hwy 3213 while a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north.

For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan crossed the center line into the path of the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet attempted to avoid a collision by steering to the right but was struck by the Nissan.

Stewart suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the Chevrolet and his two suffered minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

State police officials say Troop C in St. John Parish has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 23 fatalities so far in 2023.