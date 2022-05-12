Driver killed, passenger injured in roll-over crash on I-10, NOPD investigates

Police say the driver was ejected after the vehicle rolled over in the crash.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday night on I-10 West at Carrollton Avenue exit ramp.

The crash killed one person and injured another person according to an NOPD report.

“At about 10:51 p.m., NOPD Second District units responded to a reported crashed vehicle in the westbound exit lane of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a silver Honda Civic that had crashed into the neutral ground area under the interstate. EMS arrived on the scene and transported two male occupants of the vehicle to a local hospital,” police say.

They say the investigation shows a Honda was exiting the interstate at Carrollton Avenue when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle left the roadway. The Honda then crossed the neutral ground under the interstate and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the vehicle, who later died at the hospital, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The passenger of the vehicle remains hospitalized. Police did not say what condition they are in.

Anyone with additional information that can aid this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.