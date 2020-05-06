Driver knocked off I-10 Twin Span after car crashes into scene of accident; search underway

State police say the driver was standing on the shoulder of the bridge after getting into an accident Thursday night when a truck crashed into them.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The search is underway for a driver that was knocked off the I-10 Twin Span into Lake Pontchartrain Thursday night.

The driver, who has not yet been unidentified, was headed east on the interstate when they reportedly got into an accident with a Mercedes Sedan near mile marker 259.

The occupants of both vehicles were on the shoulder of the interstate near the accident when, around 10:30 p.m., a pickup truck also crashed into the vehicles. The impact forced the driver over the guard rail and into the lake, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The drivers on the scene lost sight of the victim, and the U.S. Coast Guard and St. Tammany Sheriff's Office Marine Division began the search for them. As of Friday, there was no word on recovery updates.

Both crashes are now under state police investigation. No other injuries were reported and no charges have been announced.

The driver who rear ended the stopped vehicles was identified as 47-year-old Louis Picolo. Police officials say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and impairment is not known as a factor. Blood samples were taken and will be sent to the state crime lab for testing.

No further information was immediately available.

