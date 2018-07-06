A racist message reportedly noticed on SnapChat is sparking outrage and cries for justice in Vernon Parish.

It happened after the death of Sherell Lewis, a 31-year-old Leesville man who was struck and killed by a pick-up truck on May 29th.

According to CBS Affiliate KALB, Lewis was driving along the road when he stopped to pick up debris that was on the highway.

Police say that is when a 2003 Chevy truck, driven by 18-year-old Matthew Martin hit Lewis.

Shotoya Ayers, Lewis' younger sister can't believe he's gone.

"When I found out I was devastated that my best friend that I had grown up with was gone, that I'm never going to have conversations with or joke with anymore. I was just devastated," Ayers said.

After the crash, Martin, a white man, apparently went on social media showing this damaged photo of his truck.

When asked what he hit, Martin replied, "Some N-word"

Then the friend asks, "How did the Chevy take it?

Martin: "F-ed it up pretty good...LOL."

Friend: "It'll buff out. Did the guy die on impact or what?"

Martin: No, he died OTW (On the way) to the hospital."

While police have not confirmed if Martin was behind the post, the account on the photo bares the same name.

Since Lewis's death, the SnapChat post has sparked outrage on social media.

Lindsay Friedmann with the Anti-Defamation League South Central Region says the organization is willing to assist the family and the community is not just coping with the loss, but getting answers into these allegations.

"I think to anybody in the community that sees the images of the SnapChat conversation it's unsettling. We've been in touch with law enforcement and we'll continue to be in touch with them throughout the investigative process," Friedmann said.

They're also demanding tougher regulations and monitoring for what people post on the internet.

"SnapChat has really strong terms of service and this SnapChat service was a clear violation of this terms of service. We'd really love to see SnapChat call out this issue. Suspend the user, and do a little bit of work to better address hate speech as it shows up on their social media platform," Friedmann said.

State Police say they are investigating the incident.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said in a statement that the alleged posts were 'Morally wrong and unacceptable with no place in society.'

The day of the accident was actually Lewis' 31st birthday.

