Drug dealer sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter after teen fentanyl death

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — A judge sentenced a drug dealer to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for selling a fentanyl-laced pill that killed a Plaquemines Parish high school student last year.

According to law enforcement officials, Belle Chase High School senior Hailey Deickman and a friend bought Percocet, a prescription painkiller, from Franklin Senfles in May 2021.

Deickman died at 18, four days after consuming half of the pill, which investigators say contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Deickman's friend was unresponsive when EMS arrived but survived the incident.

22-year-old Senfles was arrested for murder soon after the teen's death but pled guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday and was sentenced 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections by Judge Kevin Connor.

The dealer himself was hospitalized for signs of a fentanyl overdose one week before Deickman bought the pills from him. The district attorney's office says the pills Senfles took that night were from the same batch that he sold Deickman and her friend one week later.