NOPD charge man with drug possession, after responding to multiple hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police officers got more than they bargained for when responding to a hit-and-run accident on April 25th.
First District officers responded to the incident at around 2:00am in the 400 block of Tulane Avenue, where they located a gray Jeep Cherokee that they say, appeared to have hit multiple vehicles.
The driver of the Jeep, later identified as 26-year-old Bryan Cabrera, allegedly fled the scene on foot, where officers later apprehended him nearby.
A later search of Cabrera's vehicle found multiple bags of marijuana, a riffle, firearm ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.
Cabrera was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics, and for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Investigators say this case remains ongoing, and anyone with useful information is encouraged to reach out to NOPD First District Detectives at 504-658-6010.