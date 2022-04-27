NOPD charge man with drug possession, after responding to multiple hit-and-run

First District officers responded to hit-and-run to find drugs and illegal firearms.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police officers got more than they bargained for when responding to a hit-and-run accident on April 25th.

First District officers responded to the incident at around 2:00am in the 400 block of Tulane Avenue, where they located a gray Jeep Cherokee that they say, appeared to have hit multiple vehicles.

The driver of the Jeep, later identified as 26-year-old Bryan Cabrera, allegedly fled the scene on foot, where officers later apprehended him nearby.

A later search of Cabrera's vehicle found multiple bags of marijuana, a riffle, firearm ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Cabrera was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics, and for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.