There are some hard numbers to report, when it comes to what's behind the gun violence.

A local group of concerned citizens, doctors and law enforcement, have been looking into the problem in order to find the best solutions.

Back in 2010 when the GNO Drug Demand Reduction Coalition was formed, there was thought that the lack of conflict resolution skills was driving the local gun violence, but now the group says its research points to the drug trade.

If you fill the Smoothie King Center nearly four times, that's how many people in the New Orleans area are addicted to drugs, 67,371 to be exact. College age young adults 18 to 25 alone would nearly fill the center once, which is 15,931. And it's that huge, public health crisis that supplies steady customers for the drug trade.

Seton Smith Jenkins is a member of the GNO Drug Demand Reduction Coalition. Its goal is to gather hard evidence and numbers so funds and solutions will go to where prevention, treatment and enforcement are really needed. Now the group is releasing the hard data and tough reality.

First: Per capita, you are more likely to be the victim of gun violence in New Orleans than Chicago. Law enforcement says drugs are involved in 90 percent of the cases of gun violence and the coroner finds drugs in most of the victims.

"Their idea is we can't arrest ourselves out of this problem. We can't jail people who are sick people," said Jenkins about the opinion of law enforcement officers.

"I'm not surprised because the majority of the cases that we work, they're violent drug traffickers," said Debbie Webber, a DEA Special Agent who is the Public Information Officer in the New Orleans Field Division.

Because of ongoing law enforcement partnerships, the DEA is involved in the investigation of this weekend's mass shooting, though there is no confirmation at this time if drugs were involved. But overall, agents are seeing the deadly, powerful opioid called fentanyl more and more in the New Orleans area. It comes from Mexico and is being mixed with every other drug. In fact last year, 64 people died from smoking pot laced with fentanyl.

"Fentanyl is taking over the market because it is so cheap to make, and it's so cheap to buy," said Webber.

The Coalition's new numbers show six percent of 10th graders bring guns to school to sell drugs.

"There's not an awareness. There's not treatment. There's no adolescent treatment in our community," said Jenkins.

A few weeks ago a drug bust of fentanyl was made in Houma. The DEA says there was enough to kill 14,000 people.

Meg Farris can be reached at mfarris@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL