NEW ORLEANS — Earl Bernhardt, the co-founder of the Tropical Isle bar and co-inventor of the world famous "Hand Grenade" beverage died Thursday. He was 80.

Bernhardt and his business partner Pam Fortner opened Bourbon Street's Tropical Isle in December of 1984 and made a name selling their invention: the "New Orleans Hand Grenade," a strong alcoholic beverage served in a green, grenade-shaped container that has long been one of the city's popular drinks.

A spokesperson with Bernhardt's family told WWL-TV he passed overnight Thursday unexpectedly. He had health issues but was thought to be getting better, she said. Bernhardt turned 80 in August.

He and Fortner became well known for their unconventional commercials to advertise the bar and the hand grenade, which aired on WWL-TV and other local stations over the years.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced Friday, although the spokesperson said there would be a second line to honor the life of Bernhardt.

Social media reacted to Bernhardt's passing, with multiple people in the French Quarter community extending their condolences with his family, Fortner and the Tropical Isle family.

