NEW ORLEANS -- One day after getting embroiled in a criminal contraband investigation, former U.S. Attorney and District Attorney Eddie Jordan is dropping the client who was allegedly the recipient of an envelope containing suspected narcotics.

Jordan filed a motion Friday to withdraw as the attorney for jailed suspect Nicholas McKnight, 22, who is awaiting trial on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jordan fell under criminal scrutiny Thursday morning after he handed McKnight an envelope in court that contained several different types of suspected drugs.

Jordan was in the Section F courtroom at about 10 a.m. to represent McKnight at a motions hearing. After the hearing was postponed and rescheduled, Jordan handed his client a sealed envelope and left the courtroom.

Jordan says he is innocent and the ongoing investigation has now expanded to include others who may have handled the envelope.

As a suspect and potential witness in the contraband investigation, Jordan could find his legal position at odds with his former client McKnight. After the sheriff’s office announced the probe Thursday, Jordan indicated his willingness to give a statement to investigators.

Story continues under video

“I have nothing to hide. I'm completely innocent," Jordan said. " I am cooperating fully with their investigation. I hate drugs -- I have nothing to do with drugs. I would hope there would be a thorough investigation into all the people involved in this. I’m confident that this will turn out in my favor.”

Jordan was the Orleans Parish District Attorney from 2003 to 2007, when he was forced to resign after being successfully sued by a group of employees he fired upon taking office. Jordan also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana from 1994 to 2001. He oversaw the racketeering conviction of former Gov. Edwin Edwards.

