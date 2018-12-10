BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Israel later this month on an economic development trip that includes a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Democratic governor announced the plans Thursday, saying the 24-person delegation will include business leaders and researchers in fields such as water management, logistics, higher education and cybersecurity.

The delegation leaves Louisiana on Oct. 26 and returns Nov. 2. The governor will meet with Netanyahu and other government leaders in Jerusalem on Oct. 28.

Edwards called the trip a great opportunity to meet one of the nation's key allies and speak with other officials and business leaders about possible trade prospects. He says Louisiana can connect with Israel on oil and gas exploration and cybersecurity.

