NEW ORLEANS —

At Lafreniere Park Sunday, there was lots of talk about the election.

Some voters said they were happy that incumbent Governor John bel Edwards will be spending another four years in the Governor's Mansion. They voted for Edwards because they liked what he did in his first term.

Don Hall said he was fond of some of the policies Edwards implemented. Hall said he liked Medicaid for the working poor.

"I think he helped a lot of school teachers with the pay raise," Hall said.

Other people said they were upset businessman Eddie Rispone fell short, and many believe he was the better choice for Louisiana. Connie Geneste, also from Metairie, said she was disappointed.

"I was disappointed for Eddie Rispone," Geneste said. "I thought we needed a new energy in the governor's office."

Douglas Deichmann said he thought Rispone would bring a bright future for Louisianians.

"I got nieces and nephews that were born and raised here, but they leave the state to get better jobs," Deichmann said."I just thought he could do something in the way of getting us better jobs."

Edwards supporters said they were positive about the next four years, hoping the governor tackles a few more issues, while he is at it.

"Hopefully, things will be done about our coastal areas," Hall said. "Hopefully, we can do more about the schools."

People at the park said they were also interested in some of the other races, including Louisiana Secretary of State and the St. Tammany Parish president and sheriff races.

"I was glad the secretary of state won," Geneste said. "I think he did a good job."

Regardless of the party or preference, unofficial results show a turnout of 1.4 million voters. About 39 percent of the state's voting-age population. A fact appreciated by long-time Metairie resident Xuefeng Lee.

"It appears the participation rate is high," Lee said. " That is our right. We need to exercise our rights."

