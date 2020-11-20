Edwin Edwards' health improving, expects to leave hospital Friday

The former governor was hospitalized much of the week with pneumonia in both lungs, but his wife said Friday that he was expected to be released

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Gov. Edwin Edwards is expected to be released from a Baton Rouge hospital Friday, four days after being admitted with pneumonia in both lungs.

His wife Trina posted on Facebook Friday morning that Edwards was expecting to be discharged from Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. "Going home today. Fingers crossed we'll stay there this time!" she wrote.

Edwards, 93, was admitted to the hospital Nov. 13 with what was described as breathing issues, but returned home Sunday morning Nov. 15 after having tested negative for coronavirus and pneumonia and undergone treatment.

He was then readmitted on Tuesday after being taken to the hospital by ambulance, his wife wrote earlier in the week. Trina Edwards described him as "very ill" at the time and suffering from pneumonia in both lungs.

Edwards has been hospitalized with pneumonia before. In 2015, he spent Thanksgiving Day in the hospital and was released after being treated for pneumonia over several days.

Edwards served as Louisiana governor for an unprecedented four terms – from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.