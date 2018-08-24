NEW ORLEANS -- Efforts by preservationists and music buffs to try to force a Central City church to restore the home of one of the founding fathers of jazz ended on a sour note this week.

That small but dedicated group sought to have have the renovation of the former home of Buddy Bolden included as plans by Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church to transform its fire-ravaged sanctuary into a community center.

City Councilman Jay Banks, however, noted there is no legal mechanism in place that would’ve allowed that to happen since the Bolden home is across the street from the church’s former home at First and South Liberty streets.

The crumbling shotgun double might be unassuming and Bolden not a common name, but the mysterious musician about whom little is known is widely credited as a founding father of the music that put the city on the map.

For years, debate about the future of his home at 2309 First St. has pitted pastors against preservationists, and Thursday’s City Council meeting was not short on tense moments.

“We tore down Louis Armstrong’s home. We tore down his childhood home. After Katrina, we tore down (clarinetist) Sidney Bechet’s home,” jazz historian and author John McCusker told the council. “In the words of our general, let’s not stay stuck on stupid. These would be incredible landmarks and people travel around the world to see them. Let’s put a better face on our city than a dilapidated shotgun duplex which the owners can’t even be bothered to throw a some paint on.”

Journalist and author Michael Tisserand called the home’s condition “criminal neglect.”

After speakers in favor of trying to force Greater St. Stephen’s into restoring the home spoke, Banks took his turn, making several defensive comments.

“The idea of preserving our heritage and our culture is something that’s central to me,” said Banks, who has reigned as King Zulu. “Unlike some of you who spoke, I’m not an outsider. I was born here. Jackson and Annunciation.”

He went on to say that those in favor of preserving the home should reach out to the church, which drew an audible response from the audience. For years the church’s leaders have said they would be willing to speak with anyone who has the money or resources to fix the house. Those offers have been met with silence or rebuffed, preservationists have argued.

Banks said he would work to try to arrange a meeting between the church’s leaders and the preservationists, which drew applause from the audience, but said the proposed work must move forward.

“This project is going to take a blighted piece of property off of the blighted list and put it back into commerce for benefit of the entire community,” Banks said.

Before the council voted 7-0 to approve the work on the church’s former sanctuary, Banks had one final message for those who want to see the Bolden home saved.

“I don’t mean this disrespectfully, but before many of y’all got here, I was already there. So clearly I am going to do nothing to hurt what we do,” Banks said. “Our culture is critical, it has to be preserved, and I’m committed to making sure we do everything to make that happen.”

