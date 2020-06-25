Elderly woman attacked her own pit bulls, left in critical condition: STPSO

The 2 dogs were shot and killed after attacking and coming after sheriff's deputies, a spokesperson with the STPSO said.

NEW ORLEANS — An elderly woman was attacked by two pit bulls Thursday afternoon in her Mandeville area home, leaving her in critical condition, police reported.

A resident in the 600 block of Chevreuil Street called police shortly before 2:15 p.m., saying his 72-year-old neighbor was being attacked by her own two dogs.

When deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived, the attack was still going on — until the dogs noticed the deputies had entered the home.

The dogs began attacking the deputies, STPSO spokesperson Captain Scott Lee said. The officers were forced to use lethal force and kill one of the dogs. The second dog ran away but was later found by deputies at a nearby home.

Deputies said they rendered aid to the woman before going after the surviving dog.

When the surviving dog saw the deputies, Lee said, the dog came after the deputies again, giving them no choice but to kill the dog.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where the STPSO reported her to be in critical but stable condition.

A neighbor was bitten, and a child was hurt.

