x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

local

Elderly woman attacked her own pit bulls, left in critical condition: STPSO

The 2 dogs were shot and killed after attacking and coming after sheriff's deputies, a spokesperson with the STPSO said.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — An elderly woman was attacked by two pit bulls Thursday afternoon in her Mandeville area home, leaving her in critical condition, police reported.

A resident in the 600 block of Chevreuil Street called police shortly before 2:15 p.m., saying his 72-year-old neighbor was being attacked by her own two dogs.

When deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived, the attack was still going on — until the dogs noticed the deputies had entered the home.

The dogs began attacking the deputies, STPSO spokesperson Captain Scott Lee said. The officers were forced to use lethal force and kill one of the dogs. The second dog ran away but was later found by deputies at a nearby home.

Deputies said they rendered aid to the woman before going after the surviving dog.

When the surviving dog saw the deputies, Lee said, the dog came after the deputies again, giving them no choice but to kill the dog.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where the STPSO reported her to be in critical but stable condition.

A neighbor was bitten, and a child was hurt. 

RELATED: St. Tammany Parish eyes animal shelter reform after protest over accountability

RELATED: COVID-19 limitations lead to boom in stray kittens, puppies

RELATED: Woman fired after calling police on man who asked her to leash her dog

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020