Entergy customers can apply for a one-time $200 credit on their bill, here is how

LOUISIANA, USA — Some help is coming to Entergy customers struggling to pay their electricity bill due to the excessive heat.

It is part of a $1 million bill payment assistance program offered by the utility company.

Entergy Louisiana announced that they have partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to qualifying residential customers.

The help will be available to Entergy customers in north, central, southeast, and southwest Louisiana.

The utility company says the bill assistance will help to address the higher-than-expected bills caused by this summer’s historic heat.

Customers can apply through their local United Way website starting on Friday, Sept. 22, at noon.

Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $200 credit on their utility bill while funds are available and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:

Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:

First page of 2022 tax return(s)

2022 W2(s)

Last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters

The United Way’s online process will enable customers to upload these documents and submit their applications beginning Friday at noon. Applications will be reviewed and approved or denied through the following United Way partners:

To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 for a family of four.

Eligible customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible due to high demand.