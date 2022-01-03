'Elevated flaring & smoking' expected at Norco Shell refinery: spokesperson

Crews at the refinery are working to "understand the issue and will resolve it as quickly as possible," the report said.

NORCO, La. — St. Charles Parish residents and visitors might notice more than usual flares and smoke on Monday coming from the Shell refinery in Norco, Louisiana, according to a social media post on the refinery's Facebook page.

The post on the Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex Facebook page said the refinery is "experiencing a unit upset," but did not elaborate as to what that means.

Crews at the refinery are working to "understand the issue and will resolve it as quickly as possible," a spokesperson wrote in the report.

"As a result, you will notice elevated flaring and smoking until the unit is back online," the post said. "We are initiating air monitoring on the fence line and in the community and will remain throughout the restart of the unit."

A similar post was made by the refinery Nov. 17.

Norco Neighbors, The Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex is currently experiencing a unit upset. As a result, you will... Posted by Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex on Monday, January 3, 2022

That’s not a fire out of control. That’s a refinery near New Orleans, seen from the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, burning and lighting of the night sky. pic.twitter.com/YaHSrlNJOQ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 3, 2022