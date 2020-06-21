x
Elmwood crash kills River Ridge man

33-year-old River Ridge resident William Marks wasn't wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene because of injuries from the crash.
Credit: Osama Ayyad

NEW ORLEANS — In a one-car crash, River Ridge resident William Marks, 33, died in a crash in Elmwood on Sunday, a release from the Louisiana State Police said.

The collision, according to LSP reports, happened when Mark's vehicle,a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, didn't stop as it was traveling north on Earhart Expressway and entering into the intersection with Dickory Avenue.

The Tahoe then exited the roadway on the left side, hitting the levee and going into the canal.

Marks wasn't wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene because of injuries from the crash.

Officers took a sample from the body for a toxicology test as part of the investigation into the crash.

"The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession," said Trooper 1st Class Taylor J. Scrantz. "Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable.  As summer is upon us, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else.  Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving.   Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash.  Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving.  The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow."

