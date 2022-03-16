Emotional service pet missing following fatal crash in New Orleans

Bullet weighs between 75 and 80 lbs. and is all white with a dark brown spot on his back and brown rings on his tail.

The Humane Society is asking you to be on the lookout for a white pit bull terrier that went missing following a crash in New Orleans.

Dewitt Madison reportedly ran out of gas on March 4th while traveling on the GNO Bridge around 10:00 p.m. His vehicle was then rear-ended by a speeding vehicle. Madison says police told him the driver was driving more than 110 miles per hour and did not survive the crash. His emotional service pet, Bullet, was also in his vehicle and has not been found.

Madison checked the local animal shelters, but no one has turned him in.

“What Dewitt and his family have endured since this accident is heartbreaking, and we would like nothing more to do than help Dewitt find his beloved Bullet,” HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. “We are asking the public to please help us find Bullet and to make this tragedy have a happy ending.”

Bullet weighs between 75 and 80 lbs. and is all white with a dark brown spot on his back and brown rings on his tail.