Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for 13-year-old girl

NEW IBERIA, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 13-year-old girl.

Troopers say Bailey Frederick walked away from her home on Zip Lane in New Iberia on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Bailey is described as a 13-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 142 pounds; she was wearing a multi-colored jacket when she left home.

Bailey was last seen exiting a gray Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300 on Robertson Street with an older female. Several witnesses told officials that the teenager appeared scared. Troopers say it is believed she could be being held against her will and that she is in imminent danger.