Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Biloxi child

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shane Shelby Jr. and Shane Shelby Sr., contact Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-384-8022.

BILOXI, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Shane Shelby Jr. of Biloxi, MS, Harrison County.

He is described as a white male, four feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Shelby was last seen Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at about 3:00 pm on Highway 33 South in Franklin County, wearing a red hoodie with black shorts.

Officials believe Shane Shelby Jr. may be accompanied by Shane Shelby Sr., who is described as a white male, six feet three inches tall, weighing 190. Shane Shelby Sr. was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and blue jeans.

Shane Shelby Jr. and Shane Shelby Sr. are believed to be in a 2008 blue Chrysler Town and Country bearing MS tag HAU9488, traveling in an unknown direction.