Endymion Extravaganza returning to the Superdome in 2022

The krewe moved its party to the Morial Convention Center until 2024 because of Superdome renovations but says it can return for one year because of the Final Four.

NEW ORLEANS — As plans for Carnival 2022 – the first since COVID-19 – begin to take shape, we do know that one of the biggest krewes is planning its comeback in a big way.

On Friday, the Krewe of Endymion announced that its 2022 Extravaganza will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome instead of the Morial Convention Center, as was previously planned.

Endymion’s event moved to the Convention Center in 2020, was canceled by the pandemic in 2021, and was scheduled to remain there for the next several years because of ongoing renovations to the Superdome.

Superdome officials say a pause in major renovation work for the NCAA Men’s Final Four, which is being held at the Dome next April, means Endymion can return to the facility for next year’s event. It is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26.

The huge parade after-party draws a crowd of more than 20,000 to the Dome. The mega-parade rolls through the Dome, accompanied by pyrotechnics, confetti and high-tech lighting. In recent years, big-name musical acts have performed, such as Tim McGraw, Rod Stewart, Maroon 5, KISS and Flo Rida.

After its one year return to the Dome, the Extravaganza will return to the Convention Center for 2023 and 2024, the krewe said. It plans to return to the Superdome after that.

“Having the iconic Endymion parade and great musical performances back in the Superdome will not impact the renovation, that is moving forward and on schedule,” said Superdome manager Doug Thornton in a news release.

“We have a window of opportunity in 2022 just prior to the Final Four and we are thrilled that Endymion and its members will be back,” Thornton, who is executive vice president of stadiums and arenas for ASM Global Executive.