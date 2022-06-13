Energy bills soar as heat, inflation slam customers with double whammy

Heat is not the only reason electric bills are pricier

LOUISIANA, USA — Across South Louisiana, many just received an electric bill that was much higher than they expected. The heat plays a part, but it's not the only contributing factor. According to Entergy Louisiana, higher bills for their customers are due to the rising cost of natural gas and hurricane damage repairs

Algiers resident, Alberta Major paid $126 last month on her utility bill. This month it was $255.

"I was screaming. Why is it so high, I asked myself," Major said. "It's never been this high this time of year."

Beryl Alexander is a Gretna resident. She said she typically pays Entergy Louisiana around $200 for her utility bill. This month, it was $362.

"I called this morning. I said, 'what's the matter?' I thought maybe they didn’t read it. What's going on with this bill?" Alexander said.

She was told by an employee there were several factors.

"Oh ma'am the gas prices going up," she was told. "I couldn’t argue with them."

Entergy Louisiana sent a letter to its customers warning their bills would increase by an average of 25 dollars this month.

"First, the cost of natural gas, which we use to operate numerous power generation facilities, continues to rise," the letter reads.

A customer consuming 1,000 kilowatts per hour will have a roughly $25 dollar fuel adjustment increase in June. To ease the burden, Entergy is deferring approximately $10 of that increase to appear on future bills.

"We will continue to work with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to spread out natural gas costs over several months, rather than placing them all on one bill," the letter reads.

On top of that, hurricanes over the last few years damaged electrical infrastructure. So customers can expect to pay roughly another $9-$10 in June to help with restoration costs.

"It is important to note that Entergy does not profit off either natural gas price increases collected through the fuel adjustment or storm recovery costs. We will continue to do everything we can to assist those who are burdened by these increases along with the LPSC and our community partners," the letter reads. '

This does not apply to Entergy New Orleans customers.

You can read the full Entergy Louisiana letter here: https://www.entergynewsroom.com/article/letter-all-entergy-louisiana-customers-upcoming-bill-impacts/