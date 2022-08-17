Some problems as thousands apply for $150 Entergy credit

Entergy Orleans customers can, if needed, go to two locations for in-store help in applying: 3400 Canal Street and 4021 Behrman Highway.

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has set up two locations - one on the east bank and one on the west bank, to help Orleans Parish customers in-person. Customers without internet access are encouraged to go to a local library and log on.

The in-person facilities are located at the Entergy Customer Care Centers at 3400 Canal Street in mid-city and 4021 Behrman Highway in Algiers.

Thousands of people have applied for the $150 credit to their Entergy bills as the application process opened Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the United Way says that several of those attempting to apply early in the day ran into some technical issues that the group says has since been resolved.

The United Way said that by midday there had been close to 9,000 applications made.

WWL-TV has received a number of calls, emails and social media posts with people having issues, but others have said they have gotten in just fine.

Here is the link to apply: UnitedWaySELA.org/EntergyCredit.

Entergy and United Way added in-person locations on Wednesday after facing issues distributing the $150 credit for electricity bill relief to their online applicants.

The program is open to customers with a household income of up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

That equates to:

$33,975 for a household of 1

$45,775 for a household of 2

$57,575 for a household of 3

$69,375 for a household of 4

$81,175 for a household of 5

$92,975 for a household of 6

$104,775 for a household of 7

Qualifying customers will need to have a photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport and one of the following for each income earner in the house that is 18-or-older:

First page of 2021 tax return(s)

2021 W2(s)

Last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)