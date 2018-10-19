UPDATE: Entergy said at 8 p.m. that it expected "everyone to be restored within the hour."

Thousands of Jefferson Parish homes and businesses are in the dark tonight after they lost power.

Charlotte Cavell, an Entergy Louisiana spokeswoman, said crews were being dispatched to try to find out what led to the outage that affected 12,500 customers in parts of Harahan, Kenner and Metairie.

The outage was reported at 6:38 p.m. Any restoration efforts would be dependent upon learning what led to the outage, Cavell said.

