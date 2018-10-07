Power outages in New Orleans have been an ongoing issue. New documents from Entergy outline this leading cause of outages and what Entergy says is number may come as surprising.

Scot Cannon says looking at utility poles in his Uptown neighborhood makes him nervous and some of his concerns are visible. The wood on one pole is split, with some wires unconnected.

Several Entergy crews spotted all around the city making repairs and people Eyewitness News talked to hope this helps with outages.

“Right here it's (outages) happened like twice when it was raining and like 4 or 5 times on a sunny day,” Uptown resident Jackson Butterbaugh said.

However, according to Entergy New Orleans, the overall main cause of outages is lightning.

“The fact that we've noticed more power outages during the day when there isn't lightning would make me question that,” Cannon said.

The utility company outlined the top ten causes of outages. According to documents from the company, lightning accounts for more than 1,600 outages since 2013.

However, equipment failure whether it's the transformer, primary conductor, secondary conductor, cross arm, connector or fuse link- is the root cause of more than 6,000 outages during that same time frame.

While many are annoyed about the outages, others, like Scot, say they are costly since he depends on electricity to do his job.

“We make zero money at our business when the power goes out," Cannon said when talking about his business, Waxing the City. "The power went out at work and at home and there was no bad weather,” he said.

