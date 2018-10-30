NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers on the Westbank of Orleans and Jefferson parishes lost power Tuesday morning.

According to the Entergy New Orleans outage map, 9,248 customers were without power in Orleans and Jefferson parishes as of 5 a.m. Tuesday. The outages were concentrated in Algiers to parts of Terrytown and Gretna.

Power was restored to most of the area by 5:30 a.m It is unclear what caused the outage at this time.

For more information, visit Entergy New Orleans’ website.

