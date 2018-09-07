City Council members now have a little more information on reliability issues from Entergy New Orleans officials.

During that tense meeting in June, members grilled Entergy New Orleans officials about why the power keeps going out, even on fair weather days and what the utility company plans to do about it. The first reliability plan was not detailed enough, so Entergy New Orleans had to revise it.

In the plan, Entergy New Orleans has two programs: one called Focus and the other called Backbone.

Focus is a reactive plan, identifying and inspecting equipment that is defective or damaged and repairing it. The Backbone program is proactive, meant to address any potential issues.

This year, there are 24 Focus projects, with 10 of them having been inspected so far. As for the Backbone program, three of nine projects have been inspected.

Right now, it is not clear, if any of the projects have been completed.

According to documents, Entergy New Orleans also plans to increase its reliability spending this year to more than $9 million which is a major increase from just two years ago when the company spent about $3 million.

City Council advisors will now review the revised reliability plan and they have until September 5 to respond.

Entergy officials also say they’re looking for a nationally-recognized firm to consult with Entergy New Orleans’ distribution reliability team and provide independent, third-party expertise and a national perspective on reliability.

