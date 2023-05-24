Power Outage: Over 9,000 New Orleans Entergy customers are without power

An Entergy official says crews are working to restore power and are investigating what caused the power outage.

NEW ORLEANS — Some residents in New Orleans are without power due to a big power outage spanning parts of the city.

According to Entergy’s outage map, over 9,600 Entergy customers are without power as of 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The outage spans parts of Central City, Mid-City, and the Tulane-Gravier neighborhoods.

Entergy New Orleans tells WWLTV that the cause of the outage is unknown at this time and crews are investigating what happened.

