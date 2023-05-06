Overnight thunderstorm knocks power out to thousands in New Orleans, Entergy says

Entergy says crews are working to restore power.

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans says the thunderstorm that moved through the area Sunday night is to blame for knocking power out to thousands of residents and businesses across the New Orleans metro area.

As of 8:30 Monday morning Entergy reported over 2,400 customers were still without power. The outages were scattered across the city. At its height, there were more than 13,000 buildings without power.

Entergy New Orleans released a statement on the outage saying:

The outages in New Orleans this morning were caused by severe weather that came through the area overnight. Crews are working to make repairs as quickly and as safely as possible.

Entergy officials say crews are working to restore power but have not said when power might be restored.

Strong storms popped up across several areas of central and southeast Louisiana. They plagued the NCAA Regional Tournament in Baton Rouge where games were delayed and pushed back. Video showed winds whipping around the media tent.

Sunday afternoon, there were reports of hail near Houma.

The forecast on Monday continues to call for possible afternoon storms as summer heating takes hold. The best chances are during the heat of the day, with chances lessening as night rolls in.