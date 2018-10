Thousands of Jefferson Parish homes and businesses were in the dark for hours Thursday night after they lost power.

The lights came back on about 9 p.m. after being out since 6:38 p.m.

Charlotte Cavell, an Entergy Louisiana spokeswoman, said crews were dispatched to try to find out what led to the outage that affected 12,500 customers in parts of Harahan, Kenner and Metairie.

While Entergy noted that power had been restored, a cause for the outage was not immediately known.

