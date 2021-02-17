Entergy's rolling blackouts cut power to drinking water pumps, SWB confirms

Backup generators restored power, but SWB Chief Ghassan Korban had to call Entergy to remind them how critical those pumps are to New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Tuesday night’s rolling blackouts cut power to the Sewerage & Water Board’s drinking water intake pumps.

The news comes from S&WB Chief Ghassan Korban, who said he had to call Entergy to remind them that those pumps are critical infrastructure for the City of New Orleans.

Entergy used rolling blackouts to cut power from New Orleans customers temporarily on Mardi Gras to prevent the system from destabilizing.

Higher power usage during New Orleans' first bout with freezing weather in more than three years overloaded powerlines on Mardi Gras day, causing rolling blackouts that turned off the city's drinking water pumps.

Korban said that wasn't supposed to happen.

Entergy and Cleco were both told to cut power by the organization that manages them both: Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

The non-profit organization that manages power for Louisiana, 14 other states, and a Canadian province told utility companies to put a stop to the increased power use to keep the system as a whole from overloading or becoming unstable.

When Entergy's rolling blackouts hit New Orleans' drinking water pumps, backup generators restored power.

Korban had to call Entergy and remind them that the city's drinking water pumps are a critical system.

