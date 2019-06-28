NEW ORLEANS — After 18 years behind the anchor desk of the Eyewitness Noon News, Eric Paulsen will be leaving the chair, being replaced by veteran WWL-TV reporter/anchor Thanh Truong.

Paulsen will continue to anchor the Eyewitness Morning News. Truong is moving from the anchor chair at 10 p.m.

"I'm going to be working on some special projects, near and dear to my heart, like music and food," said Paulsen.

Paulsen succeeded Bill Elder at the anchor chair in 2001, with the two combining for nearly 50 years at the chair.

"I have big shoes to fill, there's no question about it," said Truong on the news set at noon Friday.