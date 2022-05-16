Escalating crime in New Orleans compared to doomsday film

"It's like the purge. You can do any crime you want, no ones coming for you."

NEW ORLEANS — Woman moves into New Orleans home, two months later bullets fly through her walls.

We've been telling you about the concerning violent crime in New Orleans. One victim compared the crime to a scene from the movie, 'The Purge' a day after bullets ripped through her walls.

NOPD officers responded to a shooting in Central City just before 6 p.m. Sunday. A woman reached out to WWL-TV after bullets from the shooting ended up in her home.

After graduating from the Aveda Institute, 23-year-old Taylor Holliday was just starting her career working at a salon in Central City. She moved into an apartment next door in March.

"I mean, to live next door to work was perfect," the Houma native said.

Sunday evening while she was inside her home, she heard loud pops.

"I thought it was firecrackers at first because I hear the fireworks from the river when they do stuff on the weekends, but then when I realized, 'oh wait, this is something outside' and it went from this is something outside to there are bullets hitting my house so I kind of ducked in the corner, hoped for the best," Holliday said.

She counted about six bullet holes through her home.

"I noticed there was a huge bullet hole behind my couch. That was the first thing I noticed. It tore through the wall, tore through the pillow," Holliday said.

NOPD responded at 5:52 pm to Josephine and Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way. According to police, a man was standing outside and heard several shots. He then realized he had been shot multiple times and he was taken to a hospital.

It looked like he was on his knees, but I know they took him away in an ambulance," Holliday said.

NOPD did not have an update on his condition Monday or information about a possible suspect.

Holliday is unsure if she feels safe enough to still call New Orleans home. For now, she plans to stay with her mom in Houma.

"I have clients, but with me not having family there, there's nothing for me to stay for if I don't have to," she said.

She's worried crime numbers may continue to climb.

"It's like the purge. You can do any crime you want, no ones coming for you," Holliday said.