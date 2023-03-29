Essence Festival 2023 releases music lineup, Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, and more

Essence Festival 2023 is back in New Orleans for its 29th year to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

NEW ORLEANS — Essence has announced the lineup for this year's festival of culture and it includes some big names in Hip-Hop.

Essence Festival 2023 is back in New Orleans for its 29th year to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

Essence Festival of Culture features an evening of performances, which feature some of the most award-winning hip-hop artists to rock the mic over the last 50 years including headliners Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Doug E. Fresh, Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel and lots more.

The four-day event kicks off on June 29 and runs through July 2.

Tickets for the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture are now on sale at www.ESSENCEFestival.com, where consumers can also find festival information and updates. Join the conversation on social @ESSENCEFest or experience the festival virtually on ESSENCE.com.