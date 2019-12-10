NEW ORLEANS — The fire department is evacuating a roughly 4-block around the Hard Rock Hotel construction site that collapsed on Canal Street Saturday morning.

The evacuation area is within the square of Bienville Street, Basin Street, Canal Street and Burgundy Street.

"The @NOLAFireDept is evacuating buildings in the red zone bounded by the Uptown side of Bienville, River side of Basin, Downtown Side of Canal and Lake side of Burgundy. If you are in this area, evacuate now and listen to public safety officials! Orange area closed to traffic."

The partial collapse happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning and resulted in 18 reported injuries and one death. Officials were on the scene and said more damage from further collapsing could happen, prompting the evacuation.

The other streets that are closed are:

Basin Street from Conti Street to Tulane Avenue

North Rampart Street from Conti Street to Common Street

Canal Street from Saratoga Street to Baronne Street

Streetcar and public transportation closures include:

Canal Streetcar out of service from Claiborne Avenue

Riverfront Streetcar

Rampart Street to UPT line

The Saegner Theatre, which is next to the Hard Rock, also cancelled its showing of Wicked tonight.

