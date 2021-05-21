Evacuation ordered for Bayou Sorrel after water breaches AquaDam

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Civic Center in Plaquemine.

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — Bayou Sorrel residents south of JR Drive and all Bayou Pigeon residents are being told to evacuate after high water topped an AquaDam on Highway 75.

High water from the Intracoastal Waterway topped temporary barriers, causing flooding in parts of unincorporated Iberville Parish, according to Clint Moore with the Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Residents in the area are being advised to evacuate. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Civic Center in Plaquemine.

"This is a very important situation going on right now. We need people in that area to take these warnings seriously," Moore said. "Their area may not have water now, it's going to drain south and it's going to be bad."