Evacuation timeline will be driven by storm development, Jefferson Parish official says

"If this thing blows up into a cat. 3 tonight or tomorrow morning, we're not going to sit on that," a Jefferson Parish official says.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish leaders are watching a rapidly developing tropical depression potentially heading toward the Louisiana gulf coast.

The National Weather Service is warning a Category 2 or major Category 3 hurricane could make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday.

JP Director of Emergency Management Joe Valiente told WWL-TV, the parish is watching this storm very closely as it forms and is urging residents to do the same.

“We don’t have a full understanding of the risk and the threats at this time, so we don’t know if this is going to be wind, will there be a large storm surge, whether or not it’s going to be a large rain producer,” Valiente said. “Certainly, all the models are suggesting that this is going to strike very close to home.”

Thursday morning, parish crews were out in force, checking catch basins, drainage canals and pumps. The JP Streets Department is also on standby to shut down all active worksites and to secure them for the duration of the storm.

“Our finger is on the button so to speak,” Valiente said. “We’re ready to initiate all of our precautions, but it’s still a little bit too early to push that button.”

Grand Isle, Lafitte and other parts of the parish outside the levee protection system are also activating their emergency plans. Valiente says if an evacuation is ordered in may not follow the normal timetable which is 56 hours before a storm is expected to make landfall.

“We are certainly going to make every effort to evacuate the low-lying areas that are outside the levee protection system,” Valiente said. “This is very similar in nature to what happened with Hurricane Michael two years ago when it hit Mexico Beach in Florida. It went from a tropical disturbance to Cat 4 in 24 hours.”

With that in mind parish leaders are urging residents to get prepared to move out if and when the order is given.

“Time may not be on our side in this case, but if you are an individual and you have the means to evacuate and this is a Cat 3 or higher that’s coming into our area, I would strongly recommend that you start preparing for that possibility,” Valiente said. “At this point we know we have a threat out there. We know that the conditions are ripe for development, so, we know that it’s going to end up in the central Gulf of Mexico.”

Tropical-storm-force winds, 39 mph or greater, could arrive along portions of the Louisiana coast as early as 8 p.m. Saturday.