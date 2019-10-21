NEW ORLEANS — The evacuation zone has been reduced near the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site.

The evacuation zone limits are now within Basin Street, Bienville Street, Burgundy Street, and right past Canal St. The traffic closure zone is about a block farther in each direction.

NOLA Ready

If you are not in the red zone on the map, you are allowed to return. Individuals in the red zone must remain evacuated.

The evacuation zone was reduced after a planned demolition brought down two unstable cranes at Hard Rock Hotel collapse sight, Sunday. The demolition was delayed Friday.



