Evacuations underway in St. James Parish after train derailment causes chemical leak

Homes in Paulina are being evacuated and roads are closing while a hazmat team responds to the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — Homes in Paulina are being evacuated after a train jumped the tracks in St. James Parish Wednesday afternoon which led to a leak of hydrochloric acid.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's office told WBRZ.com that homes in Paulina near Perry Road and Bourgeois Road are being evacuated and roads are closing.

The Advocate reports Sheriff Wily Martin saying that his deputies were covering their mouths due to acid fumes as they were knocking on doors to get residents to leave.

A hazmat team is responding to the accident, and no injuries are reported at this time.

The Advocate was also reporting that Martin said that "pooling hydrochloric acid was fuming, bubbling and draining off the tracks.

St. James Parish sent a press release stating that Highway 44 was completely shut down from LA 3193 to 3214 in Convent except for local traffic, who can go to their residence from 3193 in Lutcher to Antioch to Paulina.

The release also said that locals can get to their houses from Hester to 3214. They advise that those who live near ADM to Carlos Bar in Paulina on 44, as well as those who live north of the railroad track on 642 to Snyder Road, should evacuate and go to the Lutcher senior center.