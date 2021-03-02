x
Ex-Air force officer gets 3 years of jail time, fine for sexually abusing 13-year-old girl in Bossier City '97-'98

Julio M. Gomez, 53, sexually abused a 13-year-old girl between January 1997 and December 1998, investigators said. Gomez pled guilty.
Credit: 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs
Cars pass through the Barksdale Air Force Base West Gate, April 3, 2019 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The West Gate is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

NEW ORLEANS — A former airman has been sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.

U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Julio M. Gomez, 53, of Blanchard, Oklahoma, on Monday to three years and a day in prison and five years of supervised release for the crime, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release. 

Gomez also was ordered to pay $29,900 in restitution to the victim and a $10,000 fine, Hook said.

Gomez pleaded guilty in the case on Oct. 3, 2019.

According to information presented to the court, the U.S. Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an inquiry into Gomez after receiving a complaint alleging sexual misconduct in 1997 with a 13-year old female while he was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana. 

The investigation revealed that between January 1997 and December 1998, Gomez did sexually abuse a teen-aged victim while living at his base residence.

Gomez was a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force at the time of the incident.

