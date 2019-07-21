Former LSU linebacker Devin White took to Facebook Sunday to mourn the death of his pet horse, named Daisy Mae, after she died this weekend.

"Never thought that I would be posting something like this so soon, been in tears for over 10 plus hours, everybody know the love that I have for “Daisy Mae” and the passion that I take care of her with, Many of you may know already that my baby girl left this beautiful world last night..." White said in a post that received hundreds of well wishes from fans and friends.

White, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, received national attention for his loving ownership of Daisy Mae while at LSU.

"...she fought hard and I wanna thank everybody that was there with us through every step of the way, she was very dehydrated and over heated!!" White said in the post.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate , White kept Daisy Mae at a stable LSU's campus and rode her down the levee before some practices. The day of a big exam last year, White rode Daisy Mae to class and even stopped inside Tiger Stadium with the horse, riding around on the field. He called the moment “the best thing he’s ever done.”