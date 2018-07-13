The number of allegations against a former gymnastics coach in Luling continue to mount after additional counts were announced Friday.

Jonathan West now faces 22 counts of sexual battery, seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of oral sexual battery and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor in Jefferson Parish, along with nine counts of sexual battery, one count of oral sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles in St. Charles.

West was initially arrested in Metairie in June and at that time authorities said the abuse involved four male victims between 10 and 15 years of age over a two-year period.

Officials said the investigation began May 30, when one of the children told a relative was inappropriately touched by West while in Jefferson Parish. West, who lives in Kenner, worked as a gymnastics coach at Flipnastics, located in Luling, where the victims reportedly attended.

West was found at Surge Trampoline Park in Metairie and arrested. Investigators said they are working with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office to determine if any incidents happened in that parish.

