The cause of April’s massive warehouse fire on Bayou St. John has now been classified as undetermined. On Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms released the findings of its months-long investigation into the blaze that destroyed the building, displacing several businesses.

ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge William McCrary was part of the investigative team that gathered evidence at the scene. McCrary told WWL-TV the fire started in one of two offices occupied by Canal Furniture Liquidators.

He added that investigators looked at security video that showed curtains in the office catching fire, with flames quickly spreading down the eastern part of the building.

The warehouse fire at the corner and Toulouse Street and N. Jeff Davis Parkway started shortly before 5 a.m. on April 23. The fire destroyed the furniture store, NOLA Til You Die clothing store and an art studio.

McCrary said several electrical artifacts were destroyed in the fire that could have added more clarity to the exact origin of the blaze. But he maintains those artifacts, which included cords and wires leading to computers and fans in the building, could not be ruled out as the possible cause.

“In conjunction with the NOFD, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the has been classified as undetermined," McCrary said. “All developed leads have been pursued and completed. If new information is developed, the investigation will be reopened, but there is no longer an ongoing active investigation.”

The four conclusions in any fire are incendiary, which means it was intentionally set; natural; accidental; and undetermined.

