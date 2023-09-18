City announces extended road closures for Painters Street

Construction on the 4700-4900 blocks of Painters Street is extended through Tuesday, Oct.31.

NEW ORLEANS — Due to ongoing construction, the 4700-4900 blocks of Painters Street will have extended road closures through Tuesday, Oct.31., to accommodate the underground utility work and paving operations of a city contractor.

The City of New Orleans announced on Monday that the temporary road closures will also impact the intersections on Painters Street, including Carnot, Mirabeau and Selma streets. City officials notified residents and businesses in the area that the project is a part of a neighborhood canvassing effort.

The $10.2 million operation is part of the Gentilly Terrace Group E project, designed to rebuild the streets, repair sidewalks, curbs, and repair the sewage, water, and drainage lines.

Officials say the project is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2024.

Since May 2018, the Department of Public Works has completed 171 projects with an estimated value of $668 million.

Currently, 50 roadwork projects are under construction, with an estimated value of almost $649 million.