Eye on Dec. 10th Elections, What you need to know

NEW ORLEANS — Early voting wrapped up last Saturday for the December 10th general election. There are two statewide runoffs and three state constitutional amendments that will be back on the ballot and some additional races depending on where you are located.

For Public Service Commission District 3, which covers New Orleans and parts of Baton Rouge, Incumbent Lambert Boissiere III will face off against challenger Davante Lewis. While candidates Donald Johnson and Hunter Green will face off yet again for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, 2nd district that covers 16 parishes including St. Tammany.

Meanwhile, St. Tammany voters will be picking school board members for the 2nd, 9th and 10th districts, along with bond issues in Covington and Mandeville. Plaquemines Parish voters will decide between Keith Hinkley and Benny Rousselle in a runoff for Parish president after Incumbent Kirk Lepine was denied a second term in office.

Voters will decide on three state constitutional amendments on the ballot. Amendment 1 will require people to be U.S. citizens to vote in the state of Louisiana. A vote yes, would require a person to be a citizen of the U.S. in order to vote in Louisiana; a vote no means a voter does not have to be a citizen of the U.S. to vote in Louisiana.

Amendment 2 and Amendment 3 would require the state senate to confirm appointed members of the State Police Commission and members of the state Civil Service Commission. A yes vote would mean the senate will approve these appointees; a no vote would mean the state senate would not approve these members. Right now, the governor has the power to approve both of these positions.

Today is the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot, but you will not be able to request one after 4:30 this afternoon. Requested ballots must be dropped off at the registrar's office by Friday at 4:30 PM. If you are voting in person, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To take a look at your sample ballot click here.