Fair Grounds will open Thanksgiving, but without the fans in colorful hats

The long-standing tradition is another COVID casualty as New Orleans adapts to the pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — Crews at the Fair Grounds spent Monday preparing the historic track for the 149th season of horse racing in New Orleans.

But the annual Thanksgiving opening will be different in 2020, like so many other things during the Coronavirus pandemic.

For many locals, putting on colorful hats to watch the ponies run is a big part of their Turkey Day.

It’s tradition for Byron Casimire and his family.

“It’s huge,” Casimire said. “Did it when I was a kid, all my life.”

Not this year.

There will be no spectators at the Fair Grounds for the start of the season.

Only a handful of licensed horsemen and essential personnel will be allowed in.

“We want to make sure our experience here is as safe as possible for everyone given these uncertain times,” Fair Grounds spokesman Trent Dang said. “So, we’ve elected not to have fans, at least at the opening here.”

Dang added, “We do recognize that Thanksgiving Day is such an integral part of New Orleans tradition here in a city that prides itself on tradition and we are really disappointed that we’re not going to be able to offer that.”

After opening day, the next big event on the Fair Ground’s schedule is Dec. 12, Louisiana Champions Day. That’s the first major stakes race of the season.

Fair Grounds officials are hoping by then, the track will have the proper protocols in place to begin allowing race fans back in the grandstand.

“Once we refine all of our safety protocols, we’ll make a subsequent announcement as to when we’re going to allow spectators,” Dang said.

Byron Casimire will be on the rail when spectators are finally allowed to watch live racing again at the Fair Grounds.

“They’re letting them into football games, so maybe we’ll get this straight to where they can let a little bit in here,” Casimire said. “There ain’t nothing like live racing.”

The Fair Grounds normally attracts 12,000 to 15,000 horse race fans on opening day.

Despite the changes for live racing fans, Fair Grounds' slots and 12 off-track betting facilities will maintain their normal hours of operations and safety protocols.